Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,536 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after purchasing an additional 742,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.