Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 783 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $262.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $586.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

