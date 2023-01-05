Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $100,345,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 271,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 219,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $181.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.13.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

