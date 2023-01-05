Clarius Group LLC Buys 217 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

NYSE CF opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

