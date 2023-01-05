Clarius Group LLC Buys 317 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.