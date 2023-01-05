Clarius Group LLC Buys 712 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in State Street by 21.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in State Street by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

