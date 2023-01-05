Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 621 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 621 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.2 %

PAYC opened at $303.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

