Clarius Group LLC Cuts Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pearson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.03.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
