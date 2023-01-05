Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 381.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,069,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $4,531,000. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $4,476,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BB opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.42.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 574,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

