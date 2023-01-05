Clarius Group LLC Has $151,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 120,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

