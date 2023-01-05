Clarius Group LLC Has $207,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $280,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

