Clarius Group LLC Has $213,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $239.70 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $293.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day moving average is $233.26.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

