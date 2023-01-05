Clarius Group LLC Has $216,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Textron by 24.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE TXT opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

