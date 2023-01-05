Clarius Group LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $167.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

