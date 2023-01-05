Clarius Group LLC Has $233,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,956,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.00) to GBX 9,630 ($116.02) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($159.04) to £125 ($150.60) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,321.55.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ FERG opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $181.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.