Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.