Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.