Clarius Group LLC Invests $115,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,406,000 after purchasing an additional 922,429 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

A number of analysts have commented on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

