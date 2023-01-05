Clarius Group LLC Invests $200,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 718,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 605,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

