Clarius Group LLC Invests $201,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.