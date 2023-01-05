Clarius Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 145,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,124,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,613,000 after acquiring an additional 938,943 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

PEAK opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

