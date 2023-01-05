Clarius Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Societe Generale upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.89) to GBX 2,770 ($33.37) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.80) to GBX 2,828 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.39) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.93) to GBX 2,785 ($33.55) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

