Clarius Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 475,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,597,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.73 and a 200 day moving average of $198.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

