Clarius Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 549,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,135 shares of company stock worth $11,255,398 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

