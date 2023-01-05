Clarius Group LLC Invests $215,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FE opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

