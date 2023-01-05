Clarius Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,315,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.