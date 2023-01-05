Clarius Group LLC Invests $222,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 57,929 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 19.0% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

