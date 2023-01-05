Clarius Group LLC Invests $248,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $110.59 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

