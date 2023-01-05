Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 100,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 855,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

