Clarius Group LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

