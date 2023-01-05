Clarius Group LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth $1,965,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Genpact Trading Down 1.0 %

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Shares of G opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,703 shares of company stock worth $9,582,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

