Clarius Group LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVB opened at $164.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

