Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $138.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.