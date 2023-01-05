Clarius Group LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,069.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,977.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,043 shares of company stock worth $175,283 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $936,133. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.86 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

