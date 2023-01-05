Clarius Group LLC Purchases 726 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

NYSE VTR opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

