Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,373 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after acquiring an additional 225,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

