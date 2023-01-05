Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of UAA opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

