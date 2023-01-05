Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,762 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,762 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.59 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

