Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 637 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after purchasing an additional 935,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $75,639,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.87.

Shares of EPAM opened at $335.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $625.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

