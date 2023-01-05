Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,650 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

