Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $157.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $227.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.