Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,472 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

