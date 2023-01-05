Clarius Group LLC Sells 174,136 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,136 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SYRS. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of SYRS opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

