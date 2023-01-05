Clarius Group LLC Sells 3,665 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Stock Up 10.7 %

RDFN opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $518.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Redfin Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

