Clarius Group LLC Sells 9,270 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.