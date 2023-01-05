Clarius Group LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Activity
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.