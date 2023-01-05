Clarius Group LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $162,741,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

