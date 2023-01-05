Clarius Group LLC Takes $255,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Xponance Inc. grew its position in FMC by 14.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 20.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in FMC by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.