Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE ALB opened at $223.57 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.18 and a 200-day moving average of $256.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.42.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

