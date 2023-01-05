Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

